ARLINGTON, Va. -- Officials closed Arlington National Cemetery to the public Wednesday after a bomb threat was reported.

All families, visitors, and employees have been evacuated safely from the area, according to the Arlington National Cemetery.

The cemetery is closed to the public for the duration of the day, officials said. It is, however, open for funeral services, funeral attendees and family pass holders.

The threat is being investigated.

