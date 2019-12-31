BAGHDAD, Iraq — Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters have broken into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the embassy.

It was not clear what caused the fire at the reception area near the parking lot of the compound.

A man on a loudspeaker urged the mob not to enter the compound, saying: “The message was delivered.”

