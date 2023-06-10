Amber Alert issued for missing Kentucky baby

7 month-old Jocelyn Lair was last seen in Monticello, wearing only a diaper.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Amber Alert has gone out for a missing Kentucky baby, who authorities believe could be in "great danger."

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office requested the alert in a search for seven-month-old Joceyn Lair, who went missing Friday from Monticello, Kentucky.

Police said the baby, who has hazel eyes and brown hair, was last seen wearing just a diaper. She was with her mother Shelley Lair.

Lair is a 39-years old white female, weighs about 119 pounds and is 5' 3" tall. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top and black shorts.

According to the alert, she was driving a red Ford Focus with gray or green spray pain on the passenger side, and Kentucky license plate BMV609.

Police said the child "is assumed to be in great danger due to mother's drug use and child past exposure and overdose."