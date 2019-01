A picture of an egg that was posted Jan. 4 on Instagram has now become the most liked picture on the popular platform, beating out Kylie Jenner.

The Egg Gang account's username is @world_record_egg.

The account's bio reads "Kylie Jenner has the record for the most likes on an Instagram post with 18M. Can we beat it with a picture of an egg?"

The egg surpassed Kylie Jenner's post Sunday night and is sitting at around 19 million likes at the time of publishing this story.