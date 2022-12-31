8 people injured after SUV crashes into bar

LMPD said around 3:30 Saturday morning, a vehicle collided with the SUV, causing it to spin and crash into a Frankfort Avenue bar.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after eight people were hurt early Saturday morning, when an SUV crashed into a Clifton-area bar.

LMPD said around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a building in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.

According to police, an SUV was headed north on Frankfort Ave., when another vehicle turned in front of it from an eastbound side street. The vehicles collided, causing the SUV to spin and crash into an occupied bar.

In a Facebook post, The Hub Louisville said the crash happened at its building, hurting customers and employees.

LMPD said eight people in the bar were injured. Five were taken to University Hospital and three were taken to Suburban Hospital, all with what LMPD is called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles weren't hurt. LMPD's 5th Division is investigating.