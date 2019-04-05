JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An airplane with over 100 passengers has gone off a runway and into the St. Johns River near the NAS Jax airport.

The airplane was a 737 passenger plane with about 150 people on board, a source told First Coast News.

Everyone aboard the plane is alive and has been accounted for, according to Mayor Lenny Curry and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the FAA, it was a DOD contracted flight, not a commercial flight. The flight originated from Gitmo, with the destination being NAS Jax.

FAA says there are only two minor injuries.

First Coast News is on the scene and awaiting further information.