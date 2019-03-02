LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting after one man in south Louisville was shot and killed on Feb. 3.

The man was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 47-year-old Aqeel Salem Alshemary.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a shooting call at around 4 a.m. on the 1700 block of Ivy Ridge Lane. Alshemary was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.

There are no suspects, and police ask anyone with information to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-5673.