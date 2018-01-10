LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- GE Appliances will add 400 new jobs in Louisville, as part of a $200 million investment in the coming year. GE Appliances is based in Louisville and already employees 6,000 people.

GE Appliances CEO Kevin Nolan started the announcement with, "This is how we kick off manufacturing month here at appliance park."

Nolan made the announcement in front of a few hundred GE employees.

He detailed the investment, which will be an increased production of laundry machines and dishwashers. Dishwasher production will increase by 35% and laundry manufacturing will increase by 20%.

"We are transforming our business. We're using open innovation to tap the best minds. We're investing in our factories and making them smarter,” Nolan said.

Several local and state leaders were at Appliance Park for the announcement. Governor Matt Bevin spoke directly to the workforce, encouraging them to help find the next 400 people to be employed at GE.

"We still have a tremendous number of able-bodied working-aged men and women who aren't going to work. They don't have dependence, there's no reason they don't work, in fact they could work if we focus on the training, if we make them aware of the jobs that exist, and if there is both an expectation and an opportunity for them to do those jobs then yes, Kentucky, like no other state frankly has the ability to fill jobs for people who come here,” Bevin said.

The jobs call for manufacturing skills, a type of worker that is hard to come by for all US factories.

But Mayor Greg Fischer said he has confidence Louisville will be able to provide the manpower.

Fischer said, "What's been great about GE is they've been working with us in terms of developing our workforce, they kind of know where to go, who their ideal worker is and of course they've got 5,000 people here for referrals there as well."

GE leaders said they anticipate an additional $18 billion.

© 2018 WHAS-TV