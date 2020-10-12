4 children located after missing from Columbus foster home

Franklin County Children Services said the children were reported missing on Dec. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four children are now with Franklin County Children Services (FCCS) after leaving their foster home on Dec. 9.

FCCS initially said it appeared the children were abducted but Columbus police later clarified said that is not the case.

Police said the children left the house around 9 p.m. on Dec, 9.

FCCS said the children were reported missing on the morning of Dec. 10 after a review of security camera footage at the home from the night before.

Columbus police said the home is near East Welch Avenue and South High Street.

The children were located on Sunday on the west side of Columbus by patrol officers and returned to the custody of FCCS.

Police say all four children are safe and the investigation is ongoing.

The children's names and descriptions are: