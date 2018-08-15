LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The 2-year-old who was accidentally shot in the Park Duvall neighborhood died on Thursday night, Aug. 16.

Downtown Louisville streets were blocked by police as an officer raced against time on Wednesday, Aug. 15, to rush the injured child to the hospital. The child was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Montreal Dunn after he died at the hospital.

The investigation started in the 1700 block of 32nd Street, in the Park Duvall neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene on the report of an accidental shooting. When they got to the house, they found a 2-year-old that had a gunshot wound to the head.

Instead of waiting for an ambulance, a fireman put the child in the back of an LMPD squad car and he was rushed to the emergency room.

LMPD Major Ryan Bates said, “They wanted to try to get the child there as quickly as possible."

Police said they still don't know what lead to the shooting and neither do the neighbors.

Selescia Cosby said, "The situation of this baby, I don't know what happened. But to know that there is a two-year-old child shot, it concerns me."

Cosby lives down the street from the shooting. She said hearts are heavy in the neighborhood and that everyone is thinking about that child.

"I hope and pray this child comes through it. I really do," Cosby said.

Police are still working to find out what happened in the moments leading up to that shooting. LMPD said the child shot himself. No charges are expected at this time.

