ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A jury in St. Louis County on Friday awarded nearly $20 million to a police sergeant who said he was told to "tone down his gayness" if he wanted to be promoted.

Sgt. Keith Wildhaber filed a discrimination lawsuit against the St. Louis County Police Department, claiming the department repeatedly passed him over for promotions because he is gay.

After a weeklong trial, Sgt. Wildhaber was awarded $1.9 million in actual damages and $10 million in punitive damages for discrimination, and $990,000 in actual damages and $7 million in punitive damages for retaliation.

Wildhaber joined the department in 1994 after serving 4 years in the armed forces. The suit alleges that he has received "extremely positive feedback" throughout his employment and yet has been repeatedly passed up for a promotion to lieutenant.

Sgt. Wildhaber argued it’s because he doesn’t conform to the department's gender-based norms.

The suit referenced an incident in 2014, when John Saracino, then a member of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, allegedly told Sgt. Wildhaber: "The command staff has a problem with your sexuality. If you ever want to see a white shirt [i.e. get a promotion], you should tone down your gayness."

Sgt. Wildhaber filed a discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights in April of 2016. According to the suit, about a month later, Sgt. Wildhaber was reassigned from working afternoons at the Affton precinct near his home to working overnights in Jennings, about 27 miles away.

Sgt. Wildhaber then filed a second charge of discrimination, also alleging he was retaliated against for filing the original complaint.

