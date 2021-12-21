16 cows die, 18 escape after cattle truck crashes in northwest Indiana

As a result of the crash, about 18 cows escaped the trailer while 72 others remained trapped inside.

LAKE STATION, Ind. — Sixteen cows died after the tractor-trailer that was hauling them rolled over on the highway in northern Indiana on Monday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jared Kroeger, 25, of Lennox, South Dakota, was transporting nearly 90 cows from Ohio to Nebraska.

At around 4:30 p.m., he lost control of the truck as he attempted to enter the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 from the Indiana Toll Road.

Indiana State Police said the driver was driving too fast when he entered the curve which caused him to lose control of the truck and cross into the westbound lanes of I-80/94.

The truck rolled into the path of a van. As the truck was overturned, it was hit by the van. ISP said neither of the drivers was injured in the crash.

As a result of the crash, about 18 cows escaped the trailer while 72 others remained trapped inside.

Sixteen cows died at the scene. Some of the cows were killed in the crash and others had to be euthanized by the veterinarians that responded.

Only one lane of traffic was open for about six hours as first responders worked to clear the scene and catch the escaped cows.