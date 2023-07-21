Here's where one $1 million Powerball ticket, two $50K tickets sold in Kentucky

Though the $1.08 Billion Powerball ticket wasn't sold in Kentucky, there were still several big winning tickets sold in the Commonwealth.

A $1 million Powerball ticket as well as two $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in the Commonwealth ahead of Wednesday's lottery.

The following Kentucky Lottery retailers sold the winning Powerball tickets:

$1,000,000 Powerball

Pilot Travel Center #50

489 Pendleton Road

Pendleton, KY 40055

$50,000 Powerball

Minit Mart 654

2540 Cumberland Falls Hwy

Corbin, KY 40701

$50,000 Powerball

D'S Grocery

11496 KY Route 979

Teaberry, KY 41660

Winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

The July 19 jackpot was the third largest in Powerball's history and the sixth largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

