Ticket companies will soon change how prices are displayed

Experts said while the change is not necessarily going to save people money up-front, it'll help them make more informed decisions.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, President Joe Biden met with representatives from Live Nation, SeatGeek, xBk, Airbnb, the Pablo Center at the Confluence, TickPick, DICE, and the Newport Festivals Foundation to discuss junk fees.

Junk fees can include surprise surcharges that you might pay on a credit card, even a concert ticket.

Now, President Biden is making it his mission to try and eliminate hidden fees, as well as require the full price to be shown right off the bat instead of at the end.

And companies at the meeting agreed.

Come September, Live Nation will roll out its 'all-in' pricing. Live Nation owns Ticketmaster.

The White House said in a press release that they will show "one clear, total price for more than 30 million fans who attend shows at the more than 200 Live Nation-owned venues and festivals across the country."

The release also said that SeatGeek will "roll-out product features over the course of the summer to make it easier for its millions of customers to shop on the basis of all-in price. "

Matt Schulz with Lending Tree said while it's not necessarily going to save people money up-front, it'll help people make more informed decisions.

"It will be just a truer representation of what the actual cost," Schulz said.

As for AirBnB, they rolled out the all-in price feature last year.