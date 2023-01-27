'Taxathon': Get your taxes done for free in Louisville

This service is for low to moderate income individuals and families.

It is an annual resource available for low to moderate income individuals and families.

IRS certified volunteers with VITA will provide free tax prep and financial services in a two day 24-hour push at the peak of tax season.

"We're doing free taxes here and we're having a telethon everybody can come in you don't have to make an appointment or anything it's not a drop-off today but today and tomorrow you just walk in and we'll get your taxes done for you for free of charge," Dorothy Starks, site coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul's VITA program, said.

They are always looking for volunteers and sites to hold tax services at and can be reached at (502) 305-0005.

