Programs available to help Louisville residents file their taxes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 tax season begins Monday and filing this year may look different due to things like the Child Tax Credit and other federal aid initiatives.

Eligible Louisville residents who may need help filing their taxes will have a variety of resources they can use, according to an announcement from Mayor Greg Fischer.

Through the Louisville Asset Building Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, individuals and families who earned less than $66,000 in 2021 can get help from trained, IRS-certified volunteers.

Those who made more than $66,000 last year can get help from the AARP Tax Aide program, although the program will pay special attention to residents 60 years old and older.

According to a release from the Mayor's Office, both programs will help residents figure out if they're eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit( EITC), which is available for low- and middle-income working individuals and families.

Fischer said families who did not receive the advanced Child Tax Credit payments can still claim the full amount on their 2021 tax return, including those who don't normally file a tax return.

"That’s money that could be used to start a savings account, buy a car, get braces for a child, pay books and college tuition, or start a college fund for their children," he said.

Due to the COVID pandemic, several of the VITA sites will prepare in-person free tax filing by appointment only, and most of the sites will provide free tax filing through drop-off services. Individuals can visit getyourrefund.org to have their taxes prepared online.

To schedule an appointment for in-person tax assistance, call 502-305-0005 or visit louisvillekyvita.cascheduler.com.

The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:

Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Drive

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Oldham County LaGrange Library, 308 Yager, LaGrange

Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

Salt and Light CDC/NABA, Shively City Hall, 3920 Dixie Highway.

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.

Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.

For more details, including days and hours of drop-off services and VITA locations, visit https://labcservices.org.

AARP Tax Aide opens the first week of February, operating at nine sites by drop-off appointments only.

