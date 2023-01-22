Make under $60,000? Here's how you can get free tax help in Kentucky.

If you earn less than $60,000 or a state government employee, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a way for you get free tax help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tax season is here, and Gov. Andy Beshear wants to remind Kentuckians that filing assistance is available from the Department of Revenue.

They are partnering with the IRS to operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites.

The service will help those individuals who have an annual income of $60,000 or less or any Kentucky State government employee.

Beshear said the window to schedule appointments began this week.

In person assistance will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 2 to April 13.

If you qualify for this service, they are urging you to schedule an appointment.

For more information, click here.

