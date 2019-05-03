LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Americans have just over a month before the tax filing deadline and a new study shows Kentucky is the 9th worst state to be rich from a tax perspective.

The Wallet Hub Study focused on people in different income tax brackets and where they spent the most and least on taxes.

As it turns out, Kentucky is one of the worst states for high-income earners who pay ten percent in taxes.

Indiana is on the opposite end of the spectrum – they are one of 5 worst states to earn a low income.

