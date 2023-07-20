State auditor to look into western, eastern Kentucky relief funds

It will review the management of the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the Eastern Kentucky Flooding Relief Fund, which have over $65 million combined.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky state auditor will conduct a special investigation into the Commonwealth's two natural disaster relief funds.

It will review the management of the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the Eastern Kentucky Flooding Relief Fund, which have over $65 million combined.

The special investigation comes after legislators wrote a letter to auditor Mike Harmon.

During his Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear made it clear the process of the disaster funds has been fully transparent.

"We'll provide the documents to anybody. Absolutely anyone, every transaction, every decision, every place a check was mailed every place that received it. That's what is available not just to the legislature or, or an auditor, but to each and every Kentuckian," he said.

The auditor will issue a report of any management weaknesses, but there's no deadline for when it will be completed.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.