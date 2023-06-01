Queen of Free's tips to find extra cash this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Summertime means vacations and summer spending.
Cherlie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared some creative ways to save while also having fun on 13Sunrise and in her blog this week.
Among the strategies Lowe suggested are:
- A change drive to round up loose coins around the house and cars.
- A yard sale – traditional or digital.
- Unsubscribing from services that are draining your bank account, like streaming services, whether permanently or just during the summer when you're more likely to be participating in outdoor activities.
- Limiting paper good purchases by using reusable plates, cups, napkins and bowls.
