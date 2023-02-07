INDIANAPOLIS — With the Fourth of July on Tuesday, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared tips to save a few bucks on celebration on 13Sunrise and in her blog this week.
Expenses can add up quickly, but there are steps you can take now, Lowe said.
Among the tips Lowe shared:
- Take advantage of grocery store deals by stocking the freezer with staples on sale.
- Check out local fireworks shows over spending money on fireworks of your own.
- Take advantage of big appliance sales – if the product is something you were already searching for.
- Avoid the dollar section of stores to prevent impulse buys. Check your closets first for decorations from previous years.
- Don't be afraid to ask guests to pitch-in.
