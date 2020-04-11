Ford recalls over 375K Explorers due to suspension problem resulting in crashes

The recall impacts model years 2013 through 2017 built at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant. The problem has caused 13 crashes.

DETROIT — Over 375,000 Ford Explorers have been recalled due to a suspension problem that has resulted in 13 crashes.

The company announced the SUV recall today, covering model years 2013 through 2017 built at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017.

These vehicles were sold or registered in 22 states and six Canadian provinces.

According to Ford, rear toe links can fracture and reduce steering control. The toe links weigh the tires down to assist staying on the ground. Ford says six people were hurt in the crashes.

Dealers will inspect suspensions and replace parts if necessary.