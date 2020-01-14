The beginning of a fresh year is an ideal time to get invigorated about making financial changes.

There are several things you can remove from your budget in the new year to save more money.

Reconsider everything from the food you buy to the way you think about shopping.

To cut down on your spending in January and the rest of 2020, try removing your saved credit card information from your online shopping accounts, sticking to a list at the grocery store, and changing the brands of products you buy.

