Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood

Officials say National Park Service is conducting a survey of the neighborhood and is nominating the area for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's Press Office says the survey is expected to begin this spring and LMG will hire a consultant to complete it.

Officials say the work will look at Jacob School Road, which includes the Jefferson Jacob Rosenwald School, and the James Taylor Subdivision.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's Press Office says the Louisville Metro Office of Planning & Design Services will talk with the neighborhood association and residents throughout the process.

Officials say Louisville applied for the grant following a neighborhood planning process that discussed possible eligible historic districts in the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's Press Office says the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood survey and nomination is one of the 21 projects throughout the United States that recently received a grant.

