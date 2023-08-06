5 most affordable cities to live in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If good schools, green space, and spending less than 25% of your income on housing sounds appealing, consider living in one of these spots deemed most affordable by US News & World Report:
5. Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Metro area population: 415,887
- Average salary: $50,330
- Percent of income spent on housing costs: 20.07%
4. Huntsville, Alabama
- Metro area population: 483,366
- Average salary: $61,140
- Percent of income spent on housing costs: 19.62%
3. Huntington, West Virginia / Ashland, Kentucky
- Metro area population: 361,177
- Average salary: $45,520
- Percent of income spent on housing costs: 20.69%
2. Youngstown, Ohio
- Metro area population: 542,459
- Average salary: $45,090
- Percent of income spent on housing costs: 20.29%
1. Hickory, North Carolina
- Metro area population: 364,877
- Average salary: $44,470
- Percent of income spent on housing costs: 18.95%
