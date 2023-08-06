5 most affordable cities to live in the US

The South and Midwest rank highest on the list of cheapest places to live with cities in Indiana and Kentucky making the top five.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If good schools, green space, and spending less than 25% of your income on housing sounds appealing, consider living in one of these spots deemed most affordable by US News & World Report:

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Metro area population: 415,887

Average salary: $50,330

Percent of income spent on housing costs: 20.07%

4. Huntsville, Alabama

Metro area population: 483,366

Average salary: $61,140

Percent of income spent on housing costs: 19.62%

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



3. Huntington, West Virginia / Ashland, Kentucky

Metro area population: 361,177

Average salary: $45,520

Percent of income spent on housing costs: 20.69%

2. Youngstown, Ohio

Metro area population: 542,459

Average salary: $45,090

Percent of income spent on housing costs: 20.29%

1. Hickory, North Carolina

Metro area population: 364,877

Average salary: $44,470

Percent of income spent on housing costs: 18.95%

Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts