'There is a cultural shift happening' | Kentucky leads country in workers quitting job rates

Kentucky had the highest increase in quit rates in the entire nation between July and August 2021. From 3.1% in July to 4.5% in August.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national quit rate was 2.9% for September, the highest since data was first collected in December 2020.

The state with the highest quit rate? Kentucky.

Kentucky had the highest increase in quit rates in the entire nation between July and August 2021. From 3.1% in July to 4.5% in August. But experts said there are a few things to note.

First, this data reflects the number of people who left an employer. It doesn't include the number of people who started a new job after leaving. Regardless, its a trend happening across the country.

"The high number of openings is giving job seekers an opportunity to test the water in different fields, Metro Director at Robert Half Kelly Hannah said. "There's a lot of movement in the market right now."

In the past two years, Hannah said there has been a cultural shift, people's priorities have changed. Hannah said employees are seeking opportunities that offer remote work, higher compensation, a work-life balance, and benefits such as childcare.

"Ultimately, this is great news for people that are looking for jobs and great for companies." Executive Director of KentuckianaWorks Michael Gritton said. "As they are competing for people, they can get them, but they have to offer good deals in order to do so."

Recently, we have seen companies expanding in Kentucky. Just yesterday GE Appliances announced it is adding 1000 jobs. Gritton said in order for all of the jobs to be filled, there are two things that need to be addressed: Transportation and the need to get women back in the workforce.

KentuckianaWorks and TARC are having discussions regarding TARC services ending at 12:00 and the 2nd shift ending at 12:30 a.m.

In order to get women back in the workforce, Gritton said it's going to take federal and local collaboration to expand childcare services.

►Contact reporter Elle Smith at esmith@whas11.com or on her social media outlets: Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.