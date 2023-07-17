Here's where a $1M winning Powerball ticket was sold in Kentuckiana

Check your tickets because Kentucky had a $1 million winner and four $50,000 winners.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up Kentucky, don't throw away those Powerball tickets just yet!

If you bought a Powerball ticket hoping to win big in Monday night's drawing, don't feel defeated about losing out on the jackpot just yet. Five winning tickets -- including a $1 million ticket -- were sold in Kentucky.

Monday's winning numbers were: 5 - 8 - 9 - 17 - 41 and Powerball 21.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning million-dollar ticket matched the five numbers, but not the Powerball. Only five states had a $1 million winner in Monday's drawing.

Where were winning tickets sold?

Five winning Powerball tickets were sold across Kentucky, and two were sold in Louisville.

One winning ticket was for $1 million, while the other four were $50,000 winning tickets.

Here's where each ticket was sold:

$1 Million Powerball winner - Ideal Market (5715 Charleston Road, Dawson Spring, Ky.)

Two $50K Powerball winners (on the same ticket) - Circle K (2911 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky.)

$50K Powerball winner - Bonnycastle Club (1951 Bonnycastle Avenue, Louisville, Ky.)

$50K Powerball winner - Polo Club Shell (6400 Polo Club Lane, Lexington, Ky.)

What do I do if I won?

Lottery officials advise winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location!

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize money at the Kentucky Lottery's Headquarters in Louisville.

If you're the very lucky $1 million winner, officials said to call their office beforehand to make arrangements to claim your prize. The number is 877-789-4532.

The Powerball's jackpot has rolled over to an estimated $1 billion for Wednesday night's drawing. The estimated cash option for that amount is about $516.8 million.

It's the third-largest jackpot in Powerball's history.

