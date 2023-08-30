'We are truly blessed': Pewee Valley father wins $100K in Kentucky Lottery

"My grandfather, who enjoyed playing the lottery and recently passed away, would have loved to have seen this."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Pewee Valley man has just won the top prize in Kentucky Lottery's Instant Play game, Shocking 6's.

Hunter Reynolds won $100,000.

"I had been playing for a short while, and all of a sudden, I saw that $100,000! I couldn't believe it,” Reynolds said. “I looked at it a hundred times and paced around the house. I kept thinking, 'I did it. I did it.' All those zeros, it's absolutely shocking."

The excitement didn't stop there.

According to lottery officials, the number 21 popped up when Reynolds won and he won on Aug. 21.

As if that wasn't coincidence enough, his daughter's birthday also falls on the 21st -- making the win so much more special.

"My grandfather, who enjoyed playing the lottery and recently passed away, would have loved to have seen this," he said.

Officials said Reynolds was joined by his family when he claimed the prize at lottery headquarters on Friday.

With the winning funds, Reynolds and his wife told lottery officials they are considering purchasing a camper or a golf cart and are planning a trip.

“We’ll have a little fun but also save some,” Reynolds said. "We were gifted a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne for our wedding, and I think it's time to open that. We plan to celebrate. We're truly blessed."

