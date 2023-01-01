Kentucky House committee advances priority tax cut measure

A Kentucky House panel has advanced a bill calling for a deeper cut in the state’s individual income tax rate.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky House panel advanced a bill Thursday calling for a deeper cut in the state's individual income tax rate, as Republicans took another step toward achieving a long-running policy objective.

The measure aims to lower the income tax rate by another half-percentage point to 4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024. It's a follow-up to a sweeping law enacted last year that triggered a reduction of the individual income tax rate from 5% to 4.5% at the start of this year.

The ultimate goal for GOP lawmakers is to phase out individual income taxes in Kentucky.

The latest bill, put on a fast track by GOP House leaders, cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee. It could be voted on by the full House as soon as Thursday. The bill also finalizes the half-percentage-point drop in the tax rate at the start of this year.

The bill's supporters said it would enable working Kentuckians to keep more of their income. Opponents warned the cuts will cause future budget hardships by depleting a key revenue source.

The Senate isn’t expected to take up the bill until February, when lawmakers will reconvene after an extended break that begins after this week. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

