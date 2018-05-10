JCPenney said it will hire 39,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season, and it plans to offer an incentive to keep the new employees.

According to the store's company blog, eight randomly picked associates will win prize packages, including trips to New York and Miami, and $5,000 packages with smart home, outdoor, technology and glamour themes.

The retailer will hold a National Hiring Day on Oct. 16 from 2-8 p.m.

