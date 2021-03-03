IRS still processing more than 10 million individual tax returns

The organization says staff shortages and tax law changes are to blame.

If you are still waiting on your tax return money from the IRS is missing - you are not alone.

The tax agency says they are working through a massive backlog of unprocessed tax returns that have piled up due to the pandemic, staffing shortages and more.

The most recent data shows that there were still 10.1 million unprocessed individual returns as of Aug. 20, according to the IRS website.

While frustrating for many, the IRS noted that this year they've had to send stimulus checks, adjustments for 2020 refunds and child tax credit payments - all of which run through their same computer systems.

So what can you do if you are still waiting on your return?

First, your return may be delayed if you:

-filed for the earned income tax credit

-requested a missing stimulus check

-were unemployed last year

-were a victim of unemployment ID theft

The IRS said special cases like those have to be handled by an agent and require more time.

Experts suggest you keep checking "Where's My refund" on the IRS website, but be aware you will need your personal information to successfully use the service.

Some have tried calling the IRS, but the agency says less than 10 percent of people have been able to get through due to low personnel numbers.