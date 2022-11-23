Indiana AG issues warning to Hoosiers on Black Friday, Cyber Monday scams

In 2021, the Better Business Bureau reported that 35% of fraud reports were the result of an online scam.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a warning for Hoosiers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams.

In 2021, the Better Business Bureau reported that 35% of fraud reports were the result of an online scam. According to the BBB, financial fraud and identity theft reports increase during the holiday season due to online scams.

Among the tips provided by the Rokita to help shop safely, the attorney general recommends:

Using extra caution when dealing with an unfamiliar company and checking BBB ratings and reviews.

Watching for sellers who insist on immediate payment, or payment by electric transfer or a wire service.