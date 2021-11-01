Indiana AG auctioning off unclaimed property

Items being auctioned include rings, watches, miscellaneous jewelry and currency.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division is now auctioning off items on eBay.

The items all came from unclaimed safe deposit boxes. The state claims it "conducts an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs." If it is unable to, then the office looks to auction the items off.

“By statute, we have the option of liquidating those items after three years,” said Amy Hendrix, director of the Unclaimed Property Division. “And eBay is certainly the most reasonable and sensible option. We started the eBay auctions this summer, and they have done very well so far. We’ve gotten favorable feedback.”

If Hoosiers eventually claim the items, they will be able to get the money they were auctioned off for instead. The state holds unclaimed money for up to 25 years.

Items being auctioned include rings, watches, miscellaneous jewelry and currency. To see the items up for auction, click here.

Year to date, the Indiana Unclaimed Property Division has returned more than $35 million, with the average claim amounting approximately $990.

Indiana AG unclaimed property auction 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20