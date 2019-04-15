LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't filed your taxes yet, today is the last day to do it. Whether you've just put it off or forgot about it, here are the things you need to do before the day ends.

As long as you have all the paperwork you need to file your taxes, you'll be fine, according to Tom Bennett from Jackson Hewitt. The most important thing is that you get them filed today. Even if your return is rejected, it's still considered filed, so you're in the clear.

It only takes about an hour to file your taxes, whether you do it online or with a tax professional, as long as you have everything organized. You can see a full list of all the documents you may need on the Jackson Hewitt website.

If you don't have everything organized and accessible, you could be in trouble. Some of the documents you need could take a couple days to get sent out. If that's the case, it's a good idea to file an extension, especially if you think you'll owe money. (Note: An extension just gives you more time to file, it doesn't give you more time to pay if you owe money).

If you owe and don't file on time, the penalty could be up to 25 percent of the taxes you owe. If you don't pay on time, that penalty is around 0.5 percent per month up to 25%, according to Bennett.

Make sure that this doesn't happen next year! Get everything together - all of your documents and information - together early. Remember which jobs you have throughout the year and if you move, check with your employer to make sure that they send you your W-2. Oftentimes those documents won't get forwarded, so you want to make sure that it goes to the right address.

Bennett says that organization really is the key when it comes to filing your taxes. If this year's tax season brought you more stress than you're happy with, go to a specialist next year. They know exactly what to look for and will help make the process as easy as possible.

Jackson Hewitt has more than 30 offices throughout Louisville and Southern Indiana. You can find the closest location to you on their website.

