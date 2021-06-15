Lawsuit challenges Gov. Holcomb's ending of extended unemployment benefits June 19

The lawsuit points to Indiana law 22-4-37-1 that requires the state to procure all available federal insurance benefits to citizens.

INDIANAPOLIS — A lawsuit was filed against Gov. Eric Holcomb's ending of extended unemployment insurance benefits on June 19. The lawsuit is by a series of Hoosiers and clergy against the state.

“These benefits have provided life-sustaining and crucial assistance to many Hoosiers during the pandemic,” said Jon Laramore, executive director of Indiana Legal Services. “The legislature passed a law creating a right to these benefits, and we’re asking Governor Holcomb to follow the law.”

The lawsuit also references Gov. Holcomb stating the benefits are no longer needed because Indiana has 116,000 jobs needing filled.

“There are 'help wanted' signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” Holcomb said. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week."

Holcomb said in May that Indiana’s unemployment rate, which jumped to more than 17 percent at the height of the pandemic, has recovered to 3.9 percent.

The lawsuit claims a study by The Century Foundation found that cutting benefits would affect more than 286,000 people in Indiana, or 170,000 more people than available jobs. The study found ending the benefits would cost Indiana $1.5 billion that would have been spent locally on rent, utilities, groceries and transportation.

“Our clients face obstacles, such as disproportionate unemployment rates, unequal job opportunities, and some are also impacted by the CDC eviction moratorium ending on June 30,” said Jennifer Terry, ILS staff attorney and co-counsel for the case. “Taking away federally funded benefits that Indiana officials have the infrastructure to provide through September will hurt our clients and the communities they live in.”

The attorneys have asked a judge for a preliminary injunction which would allow people to continue receiving benefits until the case is heard.

Currently, the programs that will end are: