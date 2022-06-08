Four Roses adding warehouses in Kentucky expansion

Work on the new warehouses at Coxs Creek is expected to be completed by 2024.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Four Roses Distillery will expand its Kentucky operations by investing more than $23 million to construct more storage warehouses for its spirits, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Work on the new warehouses at Coxs Creek is expected to be completed by 2024.

Four Roses will build 17 warehouses totaling more than 776,000 square feet (72,092 square meters) to support continued growth of the Lawrenceburg-based distillery, Beshear's office said Tuesday.

“Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits growth continues at an incredible rate, and we welcome this major investment from Four Roses,” Beshear said.

The investment comes in response to increased demand for the company’s bourbon throughout the United States. Four Roses currently employs 137 people in Kentucky, including 20 at an existing warehouse in Coxs Creek.

Since Beshear took office, Kentucky’s spirits industry has had more than 50 new-location or expansion announcements, resulting in more than $1.1 billion in planned investments and more than 900 announced full-time jobs, the governor's office said.

