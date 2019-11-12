Dollar General stores will begin selling certain products containing CBD in Tennessee and Kentucky.

CBD or cannabidiol is extracted from hemp but doesn’t contain THC, which is the compound in marijuana that gets you high.

Dollar General’s CBD assortment will be limited to topical cosmetic products including creams, ointments, bath bombs, bath salts and face masks, according to a press release.

The company does not have current plans to provide ingestible or edible CBD merchandise.

“At Dollar General, the customer is at the center of all we do, and the addition of CBD items is an extension of our ongoing commitment to provide customers with a curated and affordable assortment of the products they seek,” said Jason Reiser, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “As with many of the products we carry in our stores, our decision to offer CBD products is based on customer interests or demands.”

Dollar General said it plans to expand the products’ availability to seven more states (Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Vermont) by spring 2020.

