USDA issues public health alert on sriracha chicken ravioli product sold in Indiana, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The USDA is issuing a public health alert on a popular brand of ravioli sold in stores that could be in your freezers.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert on the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Chicken Ravioli Ovals due to it being formulated with a different sriracha chili sauce that contains soy while the sauce normally use does not.

Soy, a known allergen, is not declared on the product label.

Officials wanted to issue the health alert out of caution so that consumers with allergic reactions to so are aware before consuming the product.

The USDA said a recall wasn’t requested because they believe the affected products are no longer available to be directly purchased by consumers.

The 16-ounce bags of the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Chicken Ravioli ovals have a best-by date of Dec. 8, 2021 and bear the establishment number M-1854/P-19980.

They were sold in stores in Indiana and Kentucky.

Consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

