Kentucky AG warns of possible student loan forgiveness scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Biden officially announced the beta testing rollout of the federal student loan debt relief application and Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron is warning consumers of possible scams.

Cameron said scammers may offer unsuspecting consumers help and ask them to complete a fake debt relief application. It would allow scammers to access personal funds or identifiable information that they could use for identity theft.

His office has offered Kentuckians tips to stay safe:

Never pay anyone to help you apply for loan forgiveness. Nobody can get your loans forgiven faster, even if you pay them.

Never give unsolicited callers or emailers your FSA ID, social security number, date of birth, or credit card information.

Be suspicious of unsolicited calls or emails from anyone claiming to be affiliated with the Department of Education. If you’re not sure the “offer” is legit, hang up and call your federal student loan servicer directly.

Visit studentaid.gov for more information regarding the federal student debt relief application.