LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular grocery store in east Louisville is closing its doors.

In a Facebook post, Lucky’s Market confirmed the news, saying they will be offering significant discounts on all products in the store.

The grocery store on Hurstbourne Lane near Shelbyville Road focused on natural, organic food.

The closure is just one of several others reported across the country.

Lucky’s Louisville location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and then 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. moving forward.

