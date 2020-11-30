Tips on making sure your Cyber Monday packages arrive safely

The Postal Services recommends signing up for Informed Delivery to track your packages and know when they arrive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After you hit check out on your cart with Cyber Monday deals, ensuring your packages arrive safely can be a whole other issue. There are ways to make sure the Grinch, or porch pirates, don’t steal your holiday packages.

A study by market research firm C + R showed that in 2019, 36% of Americans reported having a package stolen at least once and even more know someone who had a package stolen.

That same research group found that people who shop online get an average of 45 packages delivered each year.

In order to prevent those packages from being stolen – the Postal Service has a few recommendations.

Tracking your purchases is almost commonplace now as more people are shopping online than ever before. Several retailers have specific sites to track packages in real time, or provide a tracking number to follow the delivery service they use.

That website where you can track your packages is linked here. If you are ordering from Amazon specifically, you can track your package in real time on your Amazon account.

USPS also encourages customers to make sure you aren’t leaving packages on your front porch unattended for any length of time.

f you can’t be home at the time of delivery, you can use USPS’s informed delivery website you can customize delivery. Anyone can request mail carriers leave packages at a side door, or inside a secure location at your house.

“You get an email or text, or you can go to the platform every delivery day and see the incoming letter mail and get notices of your packages arriving as well,” Kentuckiana USPS spokesperson Susan Wright said.

Additional coverage, like a security camera, will take your package's safety even further. Several companies are having Cyber Monday sales on security cameras that can alert home owners to when a person is at their door: delivery man or porch pirate.

