LG&E shares tips to beat the heat, conserve energy as summer nears

The energy company is sharing what you can do to stay cool while keeping energy costs down this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hot weather has already made its mark on Kentuckiana and LG&E is sharing tips on how to beat the heat and maintain energy costs.

1. Tune it up: Have a certified professional give your AC a tune-up to make sure it’s in tiptop shape and ready to perform in the extended high temperatures. Remember to change your filter each month or according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Date your filter or set a reminder to help keep track of when it’s time for a new one.

2. Keep it clear: Remove plants, dirt and grass clippings surrounding the outdoor unit of an air conditioner for uninterrupted air circulation. Periodically spray the outdoor coil with a garden hose to keep it free from debris. Inside, remember to keep registers clear and unblocked by furniture to allow cool air to easily circulate throughout the home.

3. Seal it up: Keep the cool air you’re paying for in and the warm air out by sealing up any leaks or gaps around doors and windows. Sealing up ductwork also helps more efficiently cool the home.

4. Set a program: Consider the schedules of those in the household and adjust programmable thermostats accordingly. Setting the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting during the day will help manage cooling expenses. Raising your thermostat setting by one degree can save as much as 4-7 percent on the cooling portion of your energy bill.

5. Pull the shade: Closing curtains, drapes and blinds on sun-facing windows helps block rays that naturally increase indoor temperatures.

Summer officially begins Sunday, June 20 at 11:32 p.m.

