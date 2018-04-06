LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Brown-Forman is bringing back an old name for a limited release.

Just 1,000 bottles of 14-year-old King of Kentucky straight bourbon will be released.

If the name rings a bell, it was an old bourbon that got its start in 1881.

Brown-Forman purchased the brand and sold it for nearly 30 years until 1968 when it was discontinued.

As of June 29, it will be back on store shelves for $199 a bottle.

Company officials say they are excited to introduce this single-barrel bourbon to a new generation of whiskey connoisseurs.

It will only be available in Kentucky.

