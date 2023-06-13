Popular Clifton restaurant Jake and Elwood's announces immediate closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Clifton restaurant known for its deep dish pizza and Chicago sports has closed its doors.
In a Facebook post, owner John Thurlow announced Jake and Elwood’s was closing immediately.
Thurlow did not disclose a reason.
The Frankfort Avenue restaurant marketed itself as the ultimate spot for Chicago cuisine and die-hard Chicago Bears fans.
“It has been a real joy getting to know all of you and being a member of the Clifton and greater Louisville community. Thanks for all of the memories,” he said in the post.
