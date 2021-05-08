Ford trucks pile up on lot near I-71 as semiconductor shortage continues

The Kentucky Ford Truck Plant and automakers across the globe are facing a major setback because of a parts shortage.

CARROLLTON, Ky. — The stands have been empty at the Kentucky Speedway for months but their parking lot tells a different story.

The lot has been packed with thousands of Ford Super Duty Trucks.

“We noticed them putting the trucks in there about three to four weeks ago and wondered why,” Pat Roeder said. “As of last week, it’s overwhelming – you can’t believe there’s that many trucks. And this is only one place that they’re sitting.”

The trucks were made at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant which are ready to be sold, but lack semiconductors. They are the small computer chips that go inside the vehicles but are not available because of a global shortage due to the pandemic.

The shortage has changed schedules and even shut down the plant in Louisville at times. The lot shows they are still making the Super Duty trucks as they wait for parts.

Ford gave WHAS11 News a statement saying, “Ford will build and hold these vehicles for a number of weeks, then ship the vehicles to dealers once the modules are available and comprehensive quality checks are complete."

Even though there are too many trucks in the Kentucky Speedway parking lot to count, its only a fraction of the vehicles being stored throughout Louisville, Kentucky and the country.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.