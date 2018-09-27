Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: 50% Off MobilePower Lightbolt 2 Retractable Worklight and LED System + Free Shipping
It could be the most practical 4-in-1 you will see on sale this storm season.
From blackouts to any situation where you need a device to light your way, let me illuminate the savings tied to the Lightbolt.
A bright emergency flashlight complete with two retractable work lights, alongside an SOS red emergency light plus an adjustable spotlight for under $25 is a winner! This is ideal for unforeseen situations like a vehicle breaking down or a roadside repair. In the event of a power outage, a simple flashlight can't stand on its own and light up room; this device can!
The MobilePower Lightbolt LED emergency light is durable, weather-ready and the perfect addition to an emergency kit, glove box or basement. If you know someone who works in a garage or travels frequently, there are infinite uses for this 4-in-1.
Click the play button to see it up-close.
Features of the MobilePower Lightbolt 2:
- The ultimate emergency tool
- Shock and impact resistant
- Great for the outdoors and camping
- An essential for every vehicle
- A necessity during blackouts and storm season
- Stands on its own as a spotlight and work light
- Powerful LED emergency flashlight
- Great for DIY house work and painting walls
- Red emergency light and SOS mode is great for road warriors and winter driving
- Rechargeable via included wall adapter
- Also includes DC adapter for car
- Durable and able to withstand the elements
- Lowest recorded price
- Great gift idea
50% Off MobilePower Lightbolt 2 Retractable Worklight and LED System + Free Shipping
Was: $49.99
Now: $24.99
MORE FROM DEALBOSS:
- Wireless security cameras on sale, save $180 and no monthly fees
- A top-rated TV soundbar is on sale for $60 in a Black Friday test
- The best Amazon deal today: a top-rated chef's knife under $30
- These sheets will keep your skin softer for under $50
- How to get the security of a Ring doorbell with a free Echo Dot
- Save $130 on a warm or cool mist humidifier
- Amazon's top wireless charger deal is under $30 today
- Get a better night's sleep with this $40 pillow
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.