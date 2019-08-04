Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

April is a month that brings some strange savings! It's a transitional month that's followed by Mother's Day, Graduation and Prime Day — and that means not all purchases are truly worth your while.

In my quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, consider today's round-up to be a deal forecast of sorts. Using an algorithm I developed years ago to chart sales patterns, I've compiled a list of your worst April 2019 buys.

While I have accurately predicted some of the stranger sales for this month, including a headphone blowout that surpassed Black Friday pricing, cast iron skillets and the HUGELY popular CBD oil sale happening right now, you'll find many large scale purchases should be avoided.

Click the play button for more insight and to learn about the BEST April Buys. You can find the highlights of my "don't buy" product list below:



GRILLS: The best grill deals of the year at a time where you can actually use them appear around July 4. While there will be some reductions as we lead in to the Memorial Day weekend, April is a bad time to purchase a grill. If you can hold off for several months longer, any grill on sale for July 4 is on clearance for Labor Day.



PATIO FURNITURE: A reminder that when it comes to outdoor items, the early bird never gets the bargain. There will be some tremendous patio and solar powered deck / garden light deals on April 24 but that is the only patio-related deal you can expect this month that's actually legit.



WARM WEATHER CLOTHING: Keep in mind that retailers are generally two seasons ahead so any spring items that could also double as "summer" clothes are not a good purchase in April. These deals appear in May and most warm weather clothing store purchases will actually cost you 40 percent more in April. Sunglasses are included on this list.



DESKTOP COMPUTERS: You can expect one of the best laptop deals of the year one week from today but desktop computers remain a lousy purchase right now. With many stores hanging off a few more week to launch widespread computer deals tied to graduation gifting, I would avoid this purchase in April.

TELEVISIONS: With the exception of the odd March Madness TV deal that creeps in from time to time, I would not buy a television until Prime Day, which is in July.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.









