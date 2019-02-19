Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: The LEGO Women of NASA set is $15.99 on Amazon.com.

Does your child know the story of Nancy Grace Roman? How about Sally Ride and Mae Jemison? Or Margaret Hamilton?

LEGO has made it a little easier to teach your kids about these female pioneers in STEM and space exploration through its Women of NASA kit, which is on sale now on Amazon for $15.99. The kit features mini figures of four women:

Nancy Grace Roman was instrumental in the development of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Margaret Hamilton helped develop the guidance and navigation system for the Apollo spacecraft and is credited with coining the term software engineering.

Sally Ride was the first woman to travel in space.

Mae Jamison was the first African-American woman to travel in space.

Fans can also use the kit to build items related to each woman's experiences, including a Hubble telescope, a Space Shuttle and books representing the Apollo guidance system.

The kit already has its share of fans on Twitter.

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.