This year, the best St. Patrick's Day drink deal might not be offered at your local bar.

It might be in the skies.

Southwest Airlines is offering a free premium beverage to all passengers 21 or older on Sunday, which is St. Patrick's Day.

Southwest has offered free drinks to passengers on St. Patrick's Day and other holidays in the past. It has earned the airline praise from some fans.

