It's twice as powerful as one of the most popular teeth whitening systems for a fraction of the cost! Say hello to whiter, brighter pearly whites and an amazing price drop.



I've said it before: I don't bring a lot to the table, but I have perfect white teeth. That's thanks to the toothbrush I use and the Pur White teeth whitening system that I've showcased on my show with Amazon in the past.



Using the charge port from any iPhone or Android (they can be old or new phones, as the included adapter works with virtually any phone), LED light technology activates the included gel to make your teeth whiter faster than any competing product. Pur White is twice as strong but also much more gentle than Snow Teeth Whitening.



I've tested four different teeth whitening systems over the last three years including a professional option from my dentist in Cleveland.



If I had to rank the systems I've tested, I can easily conclude that the $49.99 Pur White advanced teeth whitening system is as effective as the top treatment from my dentists which cost several hundreds of dollars.



I have extremely sensitive teeth and my teeth were not only visibly whiter in five days, I experienced absolutely no side effects thanks to this system.

I certainly did not expect these results since I had a two-week success story with a different whitening system last year. This teeth whitening system worked faster and the results lasted longer.



Pur White relies upon dentist recommendations and word of mouth for promotion. It costs less because the company does not waste its time on celebrity endorsements.



Features of the Pur White Advanced Teeth Whitening System:

Twice as effective as Snow Teeth Whitening.

Peroxide free! Safe for oral use and for any type of teeth.

Virtually no tooth sensitivity.

Identical results to $400 professional teeth whitening system.

Extremely gentle on enamel.

Specialized NuBright LED technology covers both visible and non-visible teeth.

Uses LED technology to minimize irritation and maximize whiteness.

Whitening Gel is 300 percent more effective with LED activation.

BUY IT NOW: $85 off Pur White Advanced Teeth Whitening System with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $45.99

***Score an additional teeth whitening pen ($15 value) for $5 more by selection the $49.99 bundle.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





